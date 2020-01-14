Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bandhan Bank, IRCTC, Infy, Aster DM

At 08:27 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 21 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 12,378.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 12 companies are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Wipro, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Mindtree.

Delta Corp: The company's net profit rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 55.1 crore in Q3 while Ebitda fell 7.7 per cent to Rs 79 crore. Margin stood at 38.5 per cent against 41.7 per cent.





Infosys: The company has partnered with GEFCO, a world leader in multimodal supply chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, to support its digital transformation over the next five years.

IRCTC: Ministry of Railways has given its approval to the company to operate 82901/82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express. This train will have its inaugural run on 17 January 2020 and will start its commercial run from 19 January 2020.

Manappuram Finance said that the company has raised US$300,000,000 by allotment of fixed rate senior secure notes.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company informed that its board has approved buyback of 57,14,285 shares at a price of Rs 210 via tender offer.

Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will suspend trading in shares of cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises and fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.

ICICI Bank: The private lender has filed a civil suit against its erstwhile managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar in the Bombay High Court, seeking recovery of amounts towards the clawback of bonuses given to her from April 2006 to March 2018 after her termination of services by the bank.

Adani Group, ADAG stocks: Adani Group is exploring acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power (VIPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Power which supplies electricity to Adani Electricity Mumbai, according to a report by The Economic Times.



The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to clarify whether JSW Steel would have immunity for offences committed by the previous management under a December ordinance, as per reports.