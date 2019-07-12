Stocks to watch: Infosys, DHFL, ACC, Ambuja Cements, IndusInd Bank, HFCL

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 9.50 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,572.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market.

Here's a list of some of the counters which are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Infosys: IT bellwether Infosys is slated to release its June 2019 quarter (April-June) results of the financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Friday. Net profit is expected to fall 11 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,645.4 crore. On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the numbers are expected to grow 1 per cent. Net revenue is likely to increase 1 per cent QoQ (13.7 per cent YoY) to Rs 21,746.8 crore, as per analysts. READ MORE HERE

IndiGo: As per a Mint report, Sebi is probing to find out if the company misled investors by downplaying the true extent of differences between the co-founders of the airline.



Other earnings: Besides Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Sangam (India), TRF, Hathway Cable & Datacom, GNA Axles, Infomedia Press, 3i Infotech, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are slated to declare their June quarter results today.

ACC, Ambuja Cements: As per reports, global brokerage firm BofA-ML has upgraded Ambuja Cements to 'buy' and ACC to neutral.



The company made a turnaround in its June quarter by reporting a net profit of Rs 11.23 crore against loss of Rs 30.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

HFCL: HTL, a subsidiary company of Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL), has bagged an order worth Rs 198.82 crores from Bharat Electronics for supply of Optical Fibre Cables.

DHFL: The company has clarified that reports of auditors resigning the company is baseless and mere speculation. That apart, lenders to the company on Thursday agreed to allow the firm to finalise and present a resolution plan to the consortium within seven working days, said a Business Standard report.

Adani Ports: The company may consider raising of issue of foreign currency denominated bonds up to USD 700 million.





KPR Mill: The company on Thursday informed that it has withdrawn the proposed buyback offer of up to 37,50,784 equity shares after Budget proposed 20 per cent tax on buybacks.

Manpasand Beverages: Bhavesh Jingar, the company secretary has tendered resignation.