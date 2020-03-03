Stocks to watch: Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Newgen Software Tech, Voda Idea

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 26.50 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 11,148, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Bharti Airtel: In its self-assessment of AGR dues, Bharti Airtel has pegged the dues at Rs 13,000 crore and does not see them topping Rs 18,000 crore. This is much-lower-than Rs 36,000 crore demanded by the government.

Vodafone Idea: According to reports, Vodafone Idea is likely to pay around Rs 3,000 crore as spectrum dues this week for the airwaves it bought in the previous auctions.

Infosys on Monday said it has paid Rs 6 lakh as compounding fees in the matter related to severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

Hero MotoCorp: The country''s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 19.27 per cent decline in total sales at 4,98,242 units in February.

The company had sold 6,17,215 units in the corresponding month of previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Newgen Software Technologies announced that the Indian Patent Office has issued a patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents. The patent is valid for 20 years until March 24, 2030. Eicher Motors: The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend.

Tata Chemicals to trade ex-Consumer business on March 4.

Mahindra Life: Mahindra World City Developers, a subsidiary of the company has received approval of partial de-notification of notified area under Special Economic Zone.

Torrent Power said that Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has handed over Shil, Mumbra & Kalwa (SMK) sub-divisions under Thane Urban Circle, Maharashtra on 1 March 2020.

Man Industries: The company has received new export orders worth Rs 450 crores. With this the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at Rs 2,000 crores to be executed in 8 to 9 months.

Ramco Industries said Crisil has reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper programme of Ramco Industries Limited at 'A1+'. NCC: The company said it has won one new order for Rs 85 crore (exclusive of GST) in February, 2020, and during the month one order for Rs 1,550 crore pertaining to NBCC, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi has been reinstated after Delhi High Court Judgment.