Stocks to watch: Infosys, Minda Ind, Indiabulls Ventures, Aurobindo Pharma

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39.50 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 11,136.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Titan: The company in its regulatory filing said that the retail sales (secondary sales) in jewellery division grew by 7 per cent in Q2'20 but revenues as per financials declined 2 per cent YoY in Q2'20 substantially due to adverse impact ofthe hedges matured during the quarter.

Infosys has been selected as one of the main suppliers to deliver digital transformation services to Volvo cars.

Minda Industries Ltd. on Tuesday said it has inked a pact to acquire Germany-based automotive lamps firm Delvis Gmbh and its two subsidiaries for 21 million euros (about Rs 164 crore).



Power companies: The government is considering extending special loans to state power distribution companies to help clear their rising dues to power generators, said a report by The Economic Times. Discoms had accumulated dues of Rs 72,862 crore at end-June, the report added.

Aurobindo Pharma: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on October 7 said it has received seven observations from the US health regulator for its unit-7 in Telangana.

TTK Prestige: The company has successfully concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at the Hosur manufacturing unit of the Company. This settlement provides for significant increase in productivity.

Indiabulls Ventures to consider share buyback on October 11.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover records 24 per cent jump in Q2 sales in China.