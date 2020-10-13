Stocks to watch: Infosys, SRF, Shalby, Voda Idea, RIL, Bharti Airtel, banks

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 3.5 points, or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,940, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

SRF: Speciality Chemicals maker SRF Ltd on Monday launched a QIP offering to raise as much as Rs 750 crore from institutional investors. The floor price for the share sale has been decided at Rs 4,168.73 per share.

Bank stocks: The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions seeking a waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period and seeking an extension of the moratorium.

Earnings today: A total of five companies including Wipro, Karnataka Bank, and Tata Steel Long Products are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

RIL, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: Telecom stocks are expected to trade actively today as Trai published the latest subscription data. Reliance Jio continued to expand its subscriber base, adding another 3.55 million users in July, the same month in which Vodafone Idea lost 3.72 million users. Bharti Airtel added a net 3.26 million wireless subscribers during the month.

Somany Ceramics: The company on Monday informed that that credit rating agency ICRA has downgraded its rating of Commercial Paper (CP) Rs75 crore to ICRA A1 from ICRA Al+; rating removed from watch with negative implications.

Shalby: The company's consolidated net profit rose 89.40 per cent to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Cipla: Avenue Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of intravenous (“IV”) tramadol for the US market, Monday announced it has received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for IV tramadol.

Infosys on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products. This follows the announcement the company made on September 03, 2020.

ADF Foods: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 1.14 per cent equity stake in ADF Foods in the September quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: A meeting of the Board of directors of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be held on October 15, to consider and approve the issue of Securities of the bank to existing shareholders on a rights basis.

Rane Braking Lining: The company's board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of shares on October 15.