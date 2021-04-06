Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Panacea Biotech, HDFC, JSPL, Burger King

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded only 1 point or 0.01 per cent higher at 14,723 around 8.30 am on Tuesday, indciating a flat start for benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

HDFC: Mortgage lender Ltd on Monday said it will acquire 9.90 per cent stake in Kerala-based infrastructure fund management company KIFML.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company on Monday said its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year. The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) said it has appointed former MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari as a nominee director on its board with immediate effect.

JSPL: The company reported a 34.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its output at 2.07 million tonne (MT) for the March quarter of FY21. While the company's sales grew 37.41 per cent YoY to 1.91 MT during the same period.

Ircon International: The company board approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Panacea Biotec: The Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed an agreement with Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Sobha: The realty firm reported record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

Bajaj Finance: The company said its asset under management (AUM) rose by 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 6.5 per cent sequentially at the end of the March quarter to Rs 1.53 trillion. In Q4FY21, it booked 5.5 million new loans, down almost 9 per cent sequentially and 8 per cent YoY.

Jet Airways: In the ongoing Jet Airways resolution case, the civil aviation ministry, regulator DGCA and winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium on Monday informed the NCLT that the issue of allotment of slots to the airline is expected to be resolved soon.

Infibeam Avenues, IRCTC: Fintech solutions provider Infibeam Avenues on Monday said it has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for hotel inventory distribution.

Avenue Supermarts: The company's standalone revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 7,303.13 crore as compared to Rs 6,193.53 crore in the same period last year.

RBL Bank: The bank's gross advances grew 2 per cent YoY and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 60,012 crore. Total deposits saw growth of 26 per cent from last year and 9 per cent from the previous quarter at Rs 73,123 crore.

Trident: The compant said a major fire had broken out in the cotton warehouse in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a major damage to stocks of cotton lying in the warehouse.

India: ICRA has upgraded the company's long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to stable from negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.