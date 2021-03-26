Stocks to watch: Kalyan Jewellers, Suryoday SFB, Hathway Cable, CG Power

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 150 points higher at 8.40 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Friday.



Here are the top stocks to track today:



: Shares of and will list at the bourses today. The IPO of Suryoday SFB was subscribed 2.37 times while that of was subscribed 2.61 times.

Somany Home Innovation: French company Groupe Atlantic would invest Rs 68.3 crore in Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL) for 50 per cent stake in its water heater business, as per a regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation: The company on Thursday said it has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd (BBTL) which would implement a power transmission project. The entity was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 20.50 crore including 10,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the company.

Mahindra Lifespace: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers said it has acquired 10.3 acre land in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company will develop a new residential project in Kalyan.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The company said it has declared its IL&FS NPA account with Rs 399 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra: The company opened six new branches, expanding its network to 1,949 branches. Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one branch is in Port Blair and other five are in West Bengal, BoM said in a statement.

Hathway Cable: Promoters Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings to sell up to 33.79 crore equity shares, representing 19.09% of the total equity share capital of Hathway Cable, through an Offer for Sale. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors on March 30.

Den Networks: Promoters Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings, Jio Digital Distribution Holdings and Jio Television Distribution Holdings to sell up to 5.54 crore equity shares, representing 11.63% of the total equity share capital of Den Networks, through an Offer for Sale. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors on March 30.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to liquidate its step down subsidiary CG Sales Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Goldman Sachs India Fund acquired 16.75 lakh equity shares in Laxmi Organic at Rs 155.71 per share and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 15 lakh shares at Rs 155.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of six lane Aluru - Jakkuva section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in Andhra Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode, by National Highways Authority of India.

JSW Steel: The company is likely to close the Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) deal on March 26, as per a media report. JSW Group is expected to transfer Rs 19,350 crore to financial creditors to close the BPSL deal.

Pharma stocks: Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Torrent Pharma and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceuticals will subscribe to a partnership interest in ABCD Technologies LLP. The company will be renamed as Indo Health Services LLP. The acquisition will cost Rs 40 crore each to all the companies.

Engineers India, Oil India: The two companies have entered into share purchase agreement for acquisition of Numaligarh Refinery's equity shares from BPCL. Subsequently, Engineers India will acquire 3.21 crore shares of NRL for Rs 699 crore and Oil India will acquire total 39.84 crore shares of NRL for Rs 8,675 crore.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company board has declared interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for FY21. The record date for the same is April 6.