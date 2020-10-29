Stocks to watch: L&T, Maruti, Axis Bank, Voda Idea, BPCL, IndiGo, Pidilite

At 08:46 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 36 points, or 0.31 per cent lower at 11,683.80, indicating a subdued start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

L&T: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a net profit of Rs 5,520 crore for the September quarter — a number aided by one-time asset sale proceeds, but offset by impairment costs. The firm also announced a special dividend of Rs 18 per share. READ MORE

Axis Bank: Axis Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 1,683 crore in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of Rs 112 crore in the same period last financial year, aided by a healthy growth in net interest income (NII). The bank reported net profit of Rs 1,112 crore in the first quarter.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 9.05 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 963.82 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales.

Earnings today: As many as 82 companies including Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, IndiGo, and Vodafone Idea are slated to announce quarterly results today

Blue Star: Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.32 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Pidilite Industries: The comoany on Thursday announced that it has approved a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring 100% stake in one of their subsidiaries in India namely, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Limited (HAMSPL).

Wipro: IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies - a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services - for up to Rs 95 crore.

HSIL: Glass packaging producer HSIL on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 320 crore to set up a new speciality glass manufacturing facility in Telangana and raise production capacity of its plastic business facility.

Navin Fluorine: The company reported a 45 per cent YoY rise in its net prifit at Rs 67.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Revenue for the period came in at Rs 307.7 crore, up 17 per cent YoY.

Cummins: Sales for the quarter at Rs 1,141 Cr, declined by 11 per cent as compared to Rs 1,285 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax came in at Rs 189 crore, 10 per cent lower as compared to Rs 210 crore recorded during the same quarter last year.

RBL Bank: Private sector lender RBL Bank posted a 165 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 144 crore in second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2Fy21) on an increase in net interest income (NII) and dip in provisions and contingencies.

Route Mobile: Net profit of Route Mobile rose 157.80% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.