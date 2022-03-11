Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Jindal Steel, Wipro, Future Group, Tata Steel Long

The key benchmark indices are likely to start Friday’s session on a lower note as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which quoted 16,500 levels this morning hinting at a gap-down start of 100 points.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that may see likely market action on Friday:

Future Group: Future Group has received termination notices for 947 stores, which it had sub-leased from Reliance entities. The company on March 7 and 8 received termination notices for 342 Big Bazaar and Fashion @ Big Bazaar (fbb) outlets, 493 small format stores, including easyday and Heritage stores, Future Retail said. Read here

Future Consumer: Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday said it has decided to terminate a joint venture pact with New Zealand's dairy firm Fonterra.

Colgate Palmolive: Company’s nomination & remuneration committee has recommended the name of Prabha Narasimhan as its next MD and CEO to the board of directors for her appointment effective from September 1, the company said in its filing.



Exide Industries: It has entered into a long-term technical collaboration agreement with China's SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd for lithium-ion cell manufacturing, it said on Thursday. Read here

Century Textiles and Industries: Company’s subsidiary Birla Estates said it has recorded a sales booking of Rs 1000 crore in its flagship project Birla Niyaara in Worli area of Mumbai. Read more

Mold Tek Technologies: Company will consider the declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 on March 15. The record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend, if declared shall be 24th March, 2022.

Jindal Steel and Power: The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1 /- per equity share i.e. 100% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2021-22. It has fixed Saturday, 19th March, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend.

Lupin: Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in East India in Kolkata. It is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the East India region.

Ashoka Buildcon: Company said it is eligible for receipt of Annuity payments from NHAI for its Hybrid Annuity Mode project for a period of 15 years at the interval of every 6 months from the date of achievement of commercial operation date. It has also received a Provisional Certificate for completion of 16.345 KMs out of total Project highway Length of 30.800 KMs.

Industries & ISMT Ltd: has acquired a controlling stake and now holds 51.25 percent of the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of ISMT with the latter becoming a subsidiary of the former.

TCI Express: TCI Express said it has commissioned India's first largest automated B2B sorting centreinIndia at Gurgaon. The new sorting centre has been named as "GIGA Sorting Centre" spread across 2 lakh square feet of area.

: It has partnered Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximise patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine.

& Long: Ltd on Thursday said it has executed a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Long Products Ltd as part of the disinvestment drive of the government. In January, the government approved the sale of loss-making NINL to Long Products Ltd (TSLPL) for Rs 12,100 crore.