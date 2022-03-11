JUST IN
Termination notice to 947 Future Group stores from Reliance

The company received termination notices for 342 Big Bazaar and Fashion @ Big Bazaar outlets, Future Retail said

Future Group | Reliance Group | Future Retail

BS Reporter 

Future Group has received termination notices for 947 stores, which it had sub-leased from Reliance entities.
The company on March 7 and 8 received termination notices for 342 Big Bazaar and Fashion @ Big Bazaar outlets, 493 small format stores, Future Retail said in a filing.

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 00:43 IST

