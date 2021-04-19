Stocks to watch: Macrotech Developers, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, RCom, ACC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 1.16 per cent lower at 14,472 around 8.30 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Macrotech Developers: The shares of Macrotech Developers will list on the bourses today. The IPO that ran between April 7-9 was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 486 per share.

Earnings Today: ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, CRISIL, Agio Paper & Industries, Pratik Panels, Response Informatics, and Sri Chakra Cement will release quarterly numbers on April 19.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 15.8 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,434 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 7,280 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Mindtree: The IT firm said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent YoY to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.

Future Retail: Lenders of the debt-ridden Future Retail have approved a plan to restructure the existing financial debt of the company under an RBI announced resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress. The restructuring plan would now be forwarded for approval to an expert committee, formed by RBI under the chairmanship of K V Kamath.

Religare Enterprises: With debt restructuring plan getting approved by a consortium of 18 lenders led by SBI, Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is gearing up for new business, Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja said. RFL, an NBFC arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, has been barred from undertaking fresh business as it is under corrective action plan (CAP) since January 2018.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported 23 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 346 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 282 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Its wholly-owned arm Glenmark Life Sciences has filed preliminary papers for an initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator Sebi. The offer comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 1,160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of Rs 2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy arm AREHFifteenL has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power.

Den Networks: The company reported 50.56 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Airtel: The Government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced execution of the definitive agreement for transfer of 'AirtelTigo' to Government of Ghana, on a going concern basis. In the proposed agreement, Government of Ghana will acquire 100 per cent stake in AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India (CIL) announced incorporation of two wholly-owned arms. The two subsidiaries are CIL Solar PV Ltd and CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 3,996 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on Tuesday.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company's collections rose 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 442 crore in the March quarter. The sales volume gained 27.1 per cent YoY at 0.85 million sq. ft. Meanwhile, the sales value was up 42.7 per cent YoY at Rs 511 crore. The Q4 FY21 collections are the highest-ever in the company’s three-decade history.

Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on Rs 28.79 crore interest due on non-convertible debentures.

RCom: Anil Ambani-promoted (RCom), which is now bankrupt, will now undergo liquidation, unless the Supreme Court overturns the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order. READ HERE

Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma: Sun Pharma and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling different products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines.

GE Power India: The company executed Share Purchase Agreement with GE Power Systems GmbH for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of 50 percent of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited.