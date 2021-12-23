Stocks to Watch: Medplus, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, GE Ship, Inox Wind, HFCL

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a positive note on Thursday as per cues from the SGX Nifty. As of 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures were quoted at 17,077 as against NSE Nifty 50 close of 16,955. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Health Services: The stock will make its debut on the bourses today. The IPO had received strong response with over 52 times subscription. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely listing gain of 15-20 per cent versus the issue price of Rs 796 per share.

Tata Steel: The company reported that its UK-based Port Talbot plant is part of the construction of the world's largest offshore wind farm due to be completed by 2026. The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, capable of providing green energy for 6 million homes in the UK, will make use of steel processed into hollow sections at the Indian steel major's Corby and Hartlepool sites in north-east England and fabricated to build the first two phases of the wind farm.

Tata Motors: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary –Tata Passenger Electric Mobility with an authorized share capital of Rs 700 crore.

Indiabulls Realestate: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement).

Great Eastern Shipping: The company’s board will meet on December 27 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares.

Energy: The company has scheduled its board meeting on December 27 to consider a proposal for raising funds through various options.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has secured orders worth Rs 187.81 crore from Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for construction of cable-stayed road bridge in Mumbai.

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 25 to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issues of shares/ warrants.

HFCL: The company has received an order worth Rs 119.14 crore for supply of optical fibre cables.

Som Distilleries & Brewweries: The company has scheduled its board meeting on December 27 to consider and take note of the valuation report of equity shares, to fix price for the proposed rights issue and also set a record date for the same.

Ruby Mills: The company informed BSE, that ratings agency Brickwork Ratings had upgraded rating for bank facilities. Its long-term bank facilities was upgraded to BWR BBB - / Stable, and short term bank facilities was upgraded to BWR A3.

RPP Infra Projects: The company has fixed January 3 as the record date for ascertaining share holders who shall be eligible to convert their partly paid-up equity shares into full-paid equity s hares. The company shall be converting 1.42 crore partly paid equity shares at Rs 12 per share.

Anupam Finserv: The company’s board has approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio 1:10 i.e. one free share for every shareholders holding 10 equity shares as per the record date.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment are the stocks in the F&O ban period today.