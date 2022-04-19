Stocks to Watch: Mindtree, ACC, L&T Infotech, Maruti, AU Bank, IDFC

-
-
The markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a dismal note amid weak global sentiment. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,251 levels, 20-odd points lower than their previous close.
Meanwhile, these are some stocks that may see market action today:
Earnings: ACC, L&T Infotech, Mastek, Tata Steel Long Products, PCBL, Benares Hotels, Godavari Drugs, and Longview Tea Company will announce their quarterly results today.
Mindtree: Mindtree saw a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit in the Q4 of FY2021-22 owing to rising demand for Cloud services and digital transformation deals along with deal sizes getting smaller. Net profit rose to Rs 473 crore in Q4, which represented an 8 per cent rise sequentially. Read more
Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a fine of over Rs 17 lakh on non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance for violating KYC guidelines as well as norms related to prepaid payment instruments. Read here
Maruti: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent and 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect. The decison comes on the back of an increase in input costs. Read more
Wipro: The IT major has appointed Satya Easwaran as the Country Head for India.
AU Small Finance Bank: Company will declare Q4 results on April 26 and may consider bonus issue.
Sanofi India: The company has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the Additional Director and the Managing Director of the company, with effect from June 1 for a period of three years.
TVS Motor Company: According to reports, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings has sold 3,262,840 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 650 per share on the NSE.
Asahi Songwon Colors: The company has acquired 78 per cent stake in Atlas Life Sciences, a manufacturer of bulk pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The acquisition has taken place in cash deal for Rs 48 crore and includes a fully operational WHO GMP certified manufacturing facility in Odhav, Ahmedabad, R&D facility, corporate office, and land parcel in Chhatral.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has entered into an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India. MCL has given project management consultancy contract for rail infrastructure works to Rail Vikas from concept to commissioning.
SJVN: The company has achieved financial closure by signing of loan agreement of Rs 494 crore with Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank for development of 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP (DSHEP), in Himachal Pradesh.
Indraprastha Gas: The company has received approval from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for
development of city gas distribution network in the geographical area of Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba districts in Mumbai.
IDFC Limited: The stocks turns ex-date today for interim dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Stocks in F&O ban: Tata Power is the only company in F&O ban today.
