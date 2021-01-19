Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Maruti, Adani Green, YES Bank, Apollo Hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, BPCL, Oil India, IndiGo, CSB Bank, GCPL
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Adani Green, Vedanta, Infosys, United Spirits
Stocks to watch: IT stocks, L&T, TCS, Dishman Carbogen, BPCL, Asian Paints
Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt
-
The Nifty futures on SGX were trading nearly 100 points up at 14,373 around 8.30 am, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices in Tuesday's session.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Mindtree: The consolidated net profit of the IT company jumped 65.7 per cent to Rs 326.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter. The company said its deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong.
IndiaMart Intermesh: The firm posted a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Maruti Suzuki: The automaker increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs with effect from January 18.
Q3 earnings: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, L&T Infotech, Tata Communications and CSB Bank among 26 companies set to announce their December quarter numbers today.
L&T Finance: The board has fixed the price at Rs 65 per share for the Rs 3,000 crore rights issue which opens for subscription on February 1.
Adani Green: Promoter of Adani Green Energy, Adani Trading Services LLP, on Monday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 crore in the firm, through open market transactions. Meanwhile, Acme Trade and Investment bought 3.61 crore shares at Rs 915.37 per share.
Yes Bank: The board will meet on Friday to consider a proposal for further fundraising through various means, according to the private sector lender.
Indiabulls Real Estate: The consolidated net profit of the firm rose 64 per cent to Rs 80.69 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's total income was Rs 756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year, against Rs 1,317.70 crore a year ago.
Cholamandalam Investment: The company's managing director Arun Alagappan has resigned to assume larger responsibilities within the group.
IRB Infra: The company posted a 56 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Man Industries bags new orders worth Rs 250 cr,ore to be executed over 5 months.
Motherson Sumi: Auto components major Motherson Group on Monday said it will acquire a majority stake in Turkey's Plast Met Group, a key supplier of plastic moulded parts, related sub-assemblies and injection moulding tools, for an undisclosed amount.
Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals launched a QIP to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore with floor price set at Rs 2,508.58 per share.
Tata Steel: According to a media report, talks of a potential acquisition of the company's IJmuiden steel mill are running out of steam as SSAB's two largest shareholders are skeptical to the idea.
GAIL India: The board has approved a proposal for the buyback of 6,97,56,641 equity shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for upto Rs 1,046.35 crore.
RBL Bank: The private lender has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years, from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2024.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU