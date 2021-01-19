Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Maruti, Adani Green, YES Bank, Apollo Hospitals

The Nifty futures on SGX were trading nearly 100 points up at 14,373 around 8.30 am, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices in Tuesday's session.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:



: The consolidated net profit of the IT company jumped 65.7 per cent to Rs 326.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter. The company said its deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong.The firm posted a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.: The automaker increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs with effect from January 18.

Q3 earnings: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, L&T Infotech, Tata Communications and CSB Bank among 26 companies set to announce their December quarter numbers today.

L&T Finance: The board has fixed the price at Rs 65 per share for the Rs 3,000 crore rights issue which opens for subscription on February 1.

Adani Green: Promoter of Adani Green Energy, Adani Trading Services LLP, on Monday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 crore in the firm, through open market transactions. Meanwhile, Acme Trade and Investment bought 3.61 crore shares at Rs 915.37 per share.

Yes Bank: The board will meet on Friday to consider a proposal for further fundraising through various means, according to the private sector lender.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The consolidated net profit of the firm rose 64 per cent to Rs 80.69 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's total income was Rs 756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year, against Rs 1,317.70 crore a year ago.

Cholamandalam Investment: The company's managing director Arun Alagappan has resigned to assume larger responsibilities within the group.

IRB Infra: The company posted a 56 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



Man Industries bags new orders worth Rs 250 cr,ore to be executed over 5 months.

Motherson Sumi: Auto components major Motherson Group on Monday said it will acquire a majority stake in Turkey's Plast Met Group, a key supplier of plastic moulded parts, related sub-assemblies and injection moulding tools, for an undisclosed amount.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals launched a QIP to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore with floor price set at Rs 2,508.58 per share.

Tata Steel: According to a media report, talks of a potential acquisition of the company's IJmuiden steel mill are running out of steam as SSAB's two largest shareholders are skeptical to the idea.

GAIL India: The board has approved a proposal for the buyback of 6,97,56,641 equity shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for upto Rs 1,046.35 crore.

RBL Bank: The private lender has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years, from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2024.