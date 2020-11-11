Stocks to watch: NMDC, Wipro, Bata, Coal India, Bosch, Tata Power, RITES

-
At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 55 points, or 0.43 per cent higher at 12,717.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
MSCI India index changes: ACC, Adani Green, Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, Ipca Lab, L&T Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI industries, Trent, and YES Bank have been added to the index while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance have been removed. The changes will be effective December 1, 2020.
NMDC: The Board of NMDC has approved buyback of 13,12,43,809 equity shares of the company (representing 4.29 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) at a price of Rs 105 per share for cash consideration not exceeding Rs 1,378.05 crore.
Earnings today: A total of 628 companies including Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Bata India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 as it moved towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Wipro: Wipro announced that it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyse and share real-time business analytics data easily.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved to divest over 8.5 per cent in UTI Trustee Company.
RITES: Net profit of Rites declined 44.29% to Rs 129.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 232.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.
Tata Power on Tuesday posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. "Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 371 crore (in July-September 2020) up by 10 per cent as compared to Rs 339 crore in Q2 FY20 due to stable performance across businesses," a company statement said.
Punjab & Sind Bank Tuesday said the government has okayed infusion of Rs 5,500 crore capital into the bank in lieu of preferential allotment of shares. The capital infusion, the lender said, is towards the contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during FY21.
TTK Prestige: The company said it has successfully concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at the Coimbatore unit.
Aarti Industries reported a 4.96 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 140.24 crore.
Net profit of Lux Industries rose 26.11 per cent to Rs 51.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 40.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.
