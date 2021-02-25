Stocks to watch: Nureca, Max Fin, Axis Bank, DRL, Dredging Corp, Affle

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded higher 63 points higher at 15,060 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Nureca: Shares of Nureca will list on the bourses today. The IPO by home healthcare and wellness products provider that ran between February 15-17 witnessed 40 times subscription.

Services, Axis Bank: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given its approval for the acquisition of up to 12 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance by and its subsidiaries Axis Capital and Axis Securities.

Affle (India): Affle Holdings Pte Ltd, a promoter of Affle (India), on Wednesday, offloaded 3 lakh shares of the company worth over Rs 161 crore through an open market transaction.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Group owned US-based Sentynl Therapeutics on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Cyprium Therapeutics to acquire its proprietary rights to CUTX-101, a copper histidinate product candidate for the treatment of Menkes disease.

Indiabulls Realty: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed merger of NAM Estates Pvt Ltd and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Pvt Ltd into Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL).

Dredging Corp: India is set to attain self-reliance in manufacturing of dredgers with Cochin Shipyard and Dredging Corporation collaborating with IHC Holland BV to locally build equipment.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Group Plc has nominated Sunil Sood and Diego Massidda as additional directors on the board of its India unit JV Vodafone Idea.

Piramal Enterprises: The company has appointed Kalpesh Kikani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Rs 11,000 plus crore AUM Alternatives business managed through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Meanwhile, its subsidiary Piramal Pharma completed the acquisition of Convergence Chemicals.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's subsidiary Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road successfully completed concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT Project on February 23 and handed over the project to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The subject expert committee under India’s drug regulator has not cleared the application of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories seeking approval to market the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, citing lack of data.

Wipro: The IT services major announced the appointment of René Mulder as Country Head and Managing Director of its Switzerland operations.

Mphasis: Private equity Carlyle Group has emerged as the sole bidder to acquire Blackstone Group-owned Mphasis, in what would be the largest buyout in the Indian IT industry, a media report said.