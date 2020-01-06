Stocks to watch: Oil-linked cos,Titan, Biocon, Karur Vysya Bk, Adani Ports

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 47 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 12,201.50, indiacting a negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Titan: The company witnessed better-than-expected retail sales in its jewellery division at the beginning of the third quarter ended December while its watches division posted flat growth. Future Retail implements long-term business agreements with Amazon India.

Karur Vysya Bank: P R Seshadri, managing director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank, resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the Bank informed the exchanges on Saturday.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), one of the country’s largest private port operators, on Friday announced acquisition of 75 per cent stake in Andhra Pradesh-based Krishnapatnam Port Company for an enterprise value of Rs 13,572 crore.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil prices shot more than 2 per cent higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after US President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

Biocon: Private equity fund True North has acquired about 3 per cent of Biocon Biologics (BBIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, for $100 million, said a report by The Economic Times.

Dishman Carbogen: The company is scheduled to conduct a board meeting on January 16 to consider buyback of shares.

Sobha announced operational performance for Q3 of FY 2019.

The company achieved new sales volume of 1,066,022 square feet valued at Rs 726 crore, with a total average realisation of Rs 6,811 per square feet.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said it has received capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government.

Dixon Technologies (India) said it has entered into agreement with Samsung India Electronics (Samsung) for manufacturing of LED TVs. Dixon shall be manufacturing LED TV for Samsung from its manufacturing facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The company anniunced it has added 2.5 million consumers on Q3.