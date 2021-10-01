Stocks to watch: Paras Defence, ZEEL, Maruti Suzuki, Phillips Carbon, BoI

Nifty futures on SGX slipped 164 points to 17,438, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

New Listing: Shares of Paras Defence will list on the bourses today. The company is commanding a hefty premium of 140 per cent in grey market over issue price of Rs 175 per share.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus today as companies will start reporting their September sales figures.

NHPC: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said it has got its shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore during the annual general meeting (AGM).

HDFC Bank: The bank has raised Rs 739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas HDFC Bank has issued and allotted rupee-denominated bonds overseas on September 30, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in October on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Its shareholders have rejected the appointment of statutory auditor P B Vijayaraghavan & Co.

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,800 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds.

ZEEL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Enterprises to hold a board meeting to consider Invesco's request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). While hearing a plea by Invesco, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment, the tribunal also directed the company to communicate the board's decisions appropriately to the shareholders.

Adani Green Energy: The wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy has completed acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company launched its QIP issue on Thursday and approved the floor price of Rs 255.85 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 4.31 per cent to Thursday's closing price.