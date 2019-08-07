Stocks to watch: Rate-sensitive stocks, Avenue Supermarts, RIL, HCL Tech

At 08:38 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 49.50 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 10,913 levels, indicating a negative start for benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Rate-sensitive stocks: Financial, auto and realty stocks are likely to be in the limelight today as the Reserve Bank India's monetary policy committee will release its policy later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 bps.

RIL: Reliance Industries and global oil and gas major BP Plc have announced joint venture (JV) to set up 5,500 petrol pumps. RIL will hold 51 per cent in the JV.



IRB Infra: Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC on Tuesday announced it would invest Rs 4,400 crore in the road platform of IRB Infrastructure Developers. READ MORE

Earnings today: As many as 147 companies, including the likes of HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Voltas, Tata Steel, and Siemens are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 802 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

IndiGo: Within a fortnight of IndiGo announcing peace between the two founders, Rakesh Gangwal has made a U-turn, saying he will not vote in favour of resolutions that intend to expand the size of the board to 10 members. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE

Avenue Supermarts: The company on Tuesday said promoter Radhakishan Damani would gradually cut stake by 0.998 per cent starting August 8, 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cement: JK Lakshmi Cement reported a net profit of Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. Its profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 3.12 crore in Q1 FY19.

