Stocks to watch: RCap, YES Bank, Central Bank, Prestige Estate, PC Jeweller

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 12,084.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

YES Bank: Private lender YES Bank on Tuesday said its board will meet on Friday to consider and approve raising funds by issue of equity or equity linked securities.

Reliance Capital on Tuesday said it has defaulted on payments towards its obligations on bonds and interest generated towards the same.

Simplex Infra: CARE Ratings has revised the company's long-term bank facilities to BB+ with negative outlook.

Oil-linked stocks: Brent crude futures rose about 1 per cent on Tuesday; however, on Wednesday the prices declined. Oil-linked stocks such as OMCs, paints, and tyres may react to the development.

PC Jeweller: CARE Ratings has downgraded rating for PC Jeweller Ltd’s (PCJ) fixed deposits from “BB+” to “B” on stressed liquidity position and deterioration in the financial flexibility of the company.

Central Bank of India: The public-sector lender has allotted 158.4 crore shares at issue price of Rs 21.17 per share to the Centre aggregating to Rs 3,353 crore.

Prestige Estate Projects and Marriott International, Inc and have entered into a partnership to open five new hotels in south India.



MSCI rejig: Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, DLF and HDFC AMC will be included in the index. Other stocks in the 'inclusions' list includes ICICI Pru Life, Info Edge, SBI Life Insurance and Siemens.