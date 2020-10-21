Stocks to Watch: Reliance Ind, Prabhat Dairy, Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: RIL, SBI, Indiabulls Housing Fin, ICICI Lombard, IRB Infra
Stocks to watch: RIL, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Jubilant Food, Dr Reddy's
Stocks to watch: Colgate, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Grp, RIL, HZL
Stocks to watch: L&T, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndiaMART, Polycab India
Stocks to watch: InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank, ACC
-
At 8:55 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty rose 36-odd points to 11,943 levels, indicating a firm start for the Indian indices today.
Here is a list of stocks that may trade actively today:
Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio and Qualcomm Technologies Inc have expanded their efforts to develop 5G solutions in India and have achieved a speed of 1 Gbps during trials.
Prabhat Dairy: The Sebi has directed Prabhat Dairy to cooperate with the forensic auditor and deposit over Rs 1,292 crore in a nationalised bank within seven days, till the conclusion of the audit.
Earnings today: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement, are among 31 companies set to announce quarterly earnings on October 21.
Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Systems' Mexican arm has inked a pact to acquire Bombardier's Mexico-based electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) business for around Rs 73.5 crore.
Aavas Financiers: Aavas Financiers on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.
Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday reported a 6.7 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.
The interim dividend announced is 1,065 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share. Vedanta Ltd. holds about 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc.
L&T Infotech: IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.
Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company reported profit at Rs 60.7 crore in Q3CY20 as against Rs 61.17 crore YoY, while revenue fell to Rs 1,694.3 crore from Rs 1,868.5 crore YoY.
Bombay Dyeing reported loss at Rs 90.68 crore in Q2FY21 compared to profit of Rs 89.51 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, meanwhile, fell to Rs 217 crore from Rs 555 crore YoY.
Bajaj Auto: LIC increased stake in the company to 6.4 percent in the September quarter from 4.76 percent in June quarter.
Bharat Forge: Government of Singapore has picked 1.11 perc ent stake in the company during the September quarter while LIC raised stake to 4.90 per cent from 4.66 per cent in June quarter, shareholding pattern data show.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU