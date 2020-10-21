Stocks to Watch: Reliance Ind, Prabhat Dairy, Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi

At 8:55 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty rose 36-odd points to 11,943 levels, indicating a firm start for the Indian indices today.



Here is a list of stocks that may trade actively today:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio and Qualcomm Technologies Inc have expanded their efforts to develop 5G solutions in India and have achieved a speed of 1 Gbps during trials.

Prabhat Dairy: The Sebi has directed Prabhat Dairy to cooperate with the forensic auditor and deposit over Rs 1,292 crore in a nationalised bank within seven days, till the conclusion of the audit.

Earnings today: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement, are among 31 companies set to announce quarterly earnings on October 21.

Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Systems' Mexican arm has inked a pact to acquire Bombardier's Mexico-based electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) business for around Rs 73.5 crore.

Aavas Financiers: Aavas Financiers on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.



: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday reported a 6.7 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The interim dividend announced is 1,065 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share. Vedanta Ltd. holds about 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc.





L&T Infotech: IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company reported profit at Rs 60.7 crore in Q3CY20 as against Rs 61.17 crore YoY, while revenue fell to Rs 1,694.3 crore from Rs 1,868.5 crore YoY.

Bombay Dyeing reported loss at Rs 90.68 crore in Q2FY21 compared to profit of Rs 89.51 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, meanwhile, fell to Rs 217 crore from Rs 555 crore YoY.

Bajaj Auto: LIC increased stake in the company to 6.4 percent in the September quarter from 4.76 percent in June quarter.

Bharat Forge: Government of Singapore has picked 1.11 perc ent stake in the company during the September quarter while LIC raised stake to 4.90 per cent from 4.66 per cent in June quarter, shareholding pattern data show.