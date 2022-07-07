Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Titan, TVS Motor, Power Grid, Equitas SFB, FMCG

-
Stocks to Watch: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are likely to continue previous session's gains with a positive start Thursday. As of 7:06 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,989 levels, signaling an upside of 33-odd points on the Nifty50.
Syngene: After the controversy surrounding Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Biocon Biologics emerged, another Biocon Group arm Syngene International has distanced itself from Bioinnovat Research Services, whose promoter has been mentioned in the anti-graft case. The company has terminated its retainer advisory contract with Bioinnovat recently. Read here
SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet for its failure to establish ‘safe, efficient and reliable services’. The regulator has given SpiceJet three weeks to explain why action should not be taken against the airline. SpiceJet has denied any violations on its part and said it is committed to safe operations. Read here
NTPC/ Gujarat Alkalies: NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a fully-owned subsidiary of NTPC, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals to collaborate in setting up India's first commercial-scale Green Ammonia and Green Methanol projects.
