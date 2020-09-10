Stocks to watch: RIL, Bharat Dynamics, Indiabulls Housing Fin, Adani Power

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 2.75 points, or 0.02 per cent lower at 11,315, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: Media reports indicate that after Silver Lake, marquee investors including KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could be in line to pick stakes in RIL's retail arm Reliance Retail Limited.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance is aiming to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) launched on Wednesday as well as partial divestment of its stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank in tranches. The floor price of the QIP is set at Rs 206.7 apiece. READ MORE

Financial stocks are expected to be in focus as the Supreme Court will resume the hearing hearing on two petitions seeking an extension of the moratorium period on repayment of loans and to waive off the interest on the loan amount.



Earnings today: A total of 74 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, and J&K Bank are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

IT stocks could be in focus tracking gains in the US and also as a safe haven trade.

M&M: As per reports, CLSA has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and the target price of Rs 730.

Adani Power: In a complete reversal of its privatisation policy, the Odisha government has decided to exercise its right of first refusal (RoFR) to buy out 49 per cent equity stake held by US-based AES Corporation in Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) for Rs 1,000 crore.

Bharat Dynamics: The retail portion of the Bharat Dynamics offer for sale (OFS) saw bids for just 1.67 million shares, which is 40 per cent of the total 4.12 million on offer.



Godawari Power: The company's subsidiary has received ratings upgrade from CARE. Long term bank facilities term loan Rs 36.96 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable) Long term bank facilities fund based Rs 18.78 crore - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable).

Net profit of Indiabulls Ventures declined 89.09 per cent to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.