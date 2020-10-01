Stocks to watch: RIL, CAMS, Chemcon Speciality, Dhanlaxmi Bank, auto stocks

At 08:34 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 114.7 points, or 1.02 per cent higher at 11,359, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the Indian firm said in a statement on Wednesday. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to Rs 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13 per cent equity stake in RRVL.

PNB: Public sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday declared its Rs 1,203.26 crore exposure to Sintex Industries Ltd as fraud. The fraud reporting pertains to the large corporate branch at Ahmedabad zonal office, it added.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Shareholders of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday ousted managing director and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies are expected to trade actively as automakers will start releasing their August sales numbers starting today.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Quashing rumours around the deal with Clix Capital and its group companies being called off and also setting aside speculations around a regulator-imposed merger, top officials of Lakshimi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Clix Capital reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing merger talks. READ MORE

ONGC, Oil India and city gas distribution stocks may remain under pressure today after the government cut natural gas prices cut by 25 per cent, to be effective from today. The latest reduction in price brings it to a level last seen in 2010, when prices were set by the government.

CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Chemcon Speciality Chemicals will debut at the bourses after finalising issue price at the higher end at Rs 340 per share. Computer Age Management Services will also list its shares today, with the issue price fixed at Rs 1,230 per share.

PVR, Inox Leisure and leisure related stocks are expected to trade actively today after the central government announced Unlock 5.0 guidelines in which it has allowed reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with effect from October 15 with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

Natco Pharma, Lupin: Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Lupin has launched Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, in the United States market after NATCO received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the US Federal Drug Administration (USFDA).