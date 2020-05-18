Stocks to watch: RIL, Cipla, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, KNR Constructions

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35.75 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 9,089.25, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Coal India: The Union government has opened up the mining sector in a big push for privatisation. Though non-coal minerals were available to the private sector, including foreign players, for bidding, private companies could take up coal blocks only if they had defined downstream projects where the mined coal could be used.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Sunday announced selling 1.34 per cent stake in its digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms, to private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic for Rs 6,598.38 crore to accelerate consumer business and cut debt. That apart, its rights issue will open on May 20.

Earnings today: As many as 14 firms are scheduled to report their March quarter numbers including Bharti Airtel, and Dr Lal Path Labs.

Cipla: Drug maker Cipla on Friday reported a 35 per cent dip in profit before tax to Rs 327.9 crore for the March quarter, and announced its plan to raise funds by up to Rs 3,000 crore through issue of equity shares or foreign currency convertible bonds or other financial instruments.

KNR Constructions: KNR Constructions Ltd, Hyderabad, a premier infrastructure development company has received two work order for Rs 2,309 from Irrigation & CAD Department, Govt. of Telangana.