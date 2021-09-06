Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Lombard, PNB, DRL, Barbeque Nation, NTPC, HFCL

Nifty futures on SGX were up 37 points at 17,396 around 8.50 am, indicating flat-to-positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

RIL: Reliance Industries said its subsidiary has acquired majority stake in genomic testing frim Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd for Rs 393 crore. The acquisition by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) is part of Reliance's digital health intiatives, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Jindal Steel and Power: JSPL expects to conclude the deal to sell its 96.42 per cent stake in its arm Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore to a promoters-owned firm Worldone by this year end. More than 97 per cent shareholders of the company on Friday approved the proposal to sell 96.42 per cent stake the company holds in Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore to Worldone.

Power Grid: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India on Saturday said it has started work to set up the first electric vehicle charging station in Meghalaya. The company said it has laid down the foundation stone for first ever electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong on Friday.

Barbeque Nation: Restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on Saturday said it has raised nearly Rs 100 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to three different investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

DRL: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has inked a pact with US-based Citius Pharmaceuticals to sell its rights to an anti-cancer agent. The drug firm said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Citius to sell all of its rights to E7777 (an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein) and certain related assets.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group flagship firm Grasim Industries Ltd has appointed Hari Krishna Agarwal as its Managing Director with effect from December 1, 2021, following request for early retirement by incumbent Dilip Gaur, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

ICICI Lombard: General Insurance Company on Friday said sectoral regulator Irdai has given its final approval for the demerger of the general insurance business of Bharti AXA General Insurance to itself by way of a scheme of arrangement.

TFCI: Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) on Friday said it is planning to raise Rs 65.18 crore from a group of investors. The board has approved a capital raise proposal by way of issue of up to 96.55 lakh shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 67.50, the company said in a statement.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds or debentures in its annual general meeting on September 28.

J&K Bank: The Reserve Bank has accorded approval to Jammu & Kashmir government to acquire over 16.76 crore shares in J&K Bank on preferential basis.

Sun Pharma: Drug firm Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said Vivek Chaand Sehgal has resigned as an independent director of the company with effect from September 1. Sehgal is the Chairman of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG).

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India on Friday said LIC has picked up nearly 4 per cent equity shares of the bank through an open market transaction a day earlier. Before the latest acquisition of shares in the bank, LIC held over a 3.17 per cent stake in the state-owned bank.

Mahindra Finance: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Friday said it has disbursed over Rs 2,000 crore for the second time in a row in August. In August 2021, the business continued its momentum with a disbursement of more than Rs 2,000 crore for the second month in a row.

HFCL: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday said it has received its board's consent to raise up to Rs 750 crore through equity, bonds, debentures or any other securities after approval from shareholders and relevant authorities.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: The company has divested its entire equity holding of 34.5 per cent (on fully diluted basis) in Strand Life Sciences to Reliance Strategic Business Ventures for Rs 157 crore. The company has also acquired Hospital Lab Management and Clinical Research Site Management business through a Business Transfer Agreement from Strand for Rs 81 crore with a set-off of Rs 7 crore towards receivables.

PNB: The meeting of board of directors to consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III Compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds and/or Tier-II Bonds or combination thereof has been re-scheduled to September 10.

Engineers India: The company has received an order worth Rs 1,039 crore from Chennai Petroleum Corporation. Engineers India has been entrusted with execution of EPCM-1 with MPMC and EPCM-3 services for 9 MMTPA Cauvery Basin Refinery project in Tamil Nadu.

Force Motors: The company’s total production in August stood at 2,148 units. It reported domestic sales of 1,487 units and exports of 500 units.

MRPL: The shareholders have approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures.

Asian Granito: The board in its meeting on September 4, 2021, has approved rights issue worth Rs 225 crore.