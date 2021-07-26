Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 106 points lower at 15,748, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Axis Bank, DLF, L&T, SBI Life, Tata Motors, and Vedanta are among the 43 companies slated to report their Q1 results today.

Due to a disrupted April-June quarter (Q1FY22) amid the second wave of Covid-19, analysts expect L&T’s net profit to decline up to 60 per cent sequentially. Besides, Q1FY22 also saw a further rise in commodity prices, leading to further aggravation of pressure on gross margins. READ HERE

Meanwhile, analysts believe could report a net loss of up to Rs 2,010 crore in Q1FY22 due to subdued sales and commodity cost pressures. READ HERE

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,273 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (Q1FY22), down 7.2 per cent from Rs 13,233 crore posted in the same period last year (Q1FY21). However, last year's June quarter profit included an exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore. This will mean a 48.4 per cent growth in adjusted profit after tax over last year's Rs 8,267 crore.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender reported a 78 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,616 crore for June quarter compared with Rs 2,599 crore in the same quarter last year.

ITC: The company reported a 28.6 per cent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,013.5 crore for Q1FY22, partly driven by low base in the year-ago quarter.

Ceat: Tyre major Ceat is aiming at increasing production capacity to around 1,400 tonne a day over the next 18 months as it looks to cater to the enhanced demand in both domestic and export markets, a top company official said.

JSPL: JSPL on Sunday announced it has received a revised offer of Rs 7,401 crore from Worldone Private Limited for divestment of its subsidiary company Jindal Power Limiter (JPL). Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) had earlier announced accepting a Rs 3,015-crore offer from Worldone Private Limited to divest 96.42 per cent stake it holds in the subsidiary company JPL.

MCX: Leading commodity bourse MCX has posted a 29.47 per cent YoY drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.80 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 56.43 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Cipla: Drug major Cipla is recalling 7,228 bottles of Solifenacin Succinate tablets, a medicine used to treat overactive bladder, in the US market due to manufacturing issues.

IndusInd Bank: It is planning to raise up to Rs 30,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

Shakti Pumps: Shakti Pumps (India) on Saturday reported a 120 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the April-June quarter to Rs 7.29 crore compared to Rs 3.31 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Raymond: Fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond on Saturday said it has appointed S L Pokharna, President, Group Commercial and Supply Chain, on its board as a non-executive director.

Ambuja Cement: The company reported nearly two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,161.16 crore in the quarter ended on June 30 backed by strong growth in volumes and efficiency gains.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender reported a sharp increase in its June quarter net profit at Rs 203.76 crore on a consolidated basis, as against Rs 34.05 crore in the year-ago period, as the private sector lender's asset quality issues subsided.

Jubilant Pharmova: Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 160.49 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.39 crore for the year-ago period. Revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 1,634.65 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,156.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

United Spirits: Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, helped by double-digit growth in sales. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 246.6 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) reported a 22 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 305 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 due to higher delinquencies. Total income of SBI Card during the quarter rose to Rs 2,451 crore as against Rs 2,196 crore a year ago.

Indian Bank: State-owned Indian Bank on Friday declared Lanco Infratech and Basundhara Green Power as fraud accounts with a total outstanding balance of over Rs 589 crore.

JSW Steel: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income. In the year-ago period, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 582 crore, said in a BSE filing. Further, the company will make strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in 3-4 tranches between FY22-FY25.

Tata Steel BSL: The company appointed Pratik Chatterjee as the Chief Financial Officer effective July 23.

NTPC: The company commissioned 800-MW Unit-2 of Darlipali Thermal power project.