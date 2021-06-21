Stocks to watch: RIL, PNB Housing, Centrum Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

SGX Nifty traded over 200 points or 1.3 per cent lower at 15,545 around 8.30 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's trade:

Earnings Today: Oil India, Info Edge, Bharat Dynamics, TCNS Clothing, and VST Tillers Tractors are among 70 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

RIL: Saudi Aramco chairman and Governor of the Kingdom's wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may be inducted on the board of (RIL) a precursor to a USD 15 billion deal, reports said.

Airtel, RIL, Voda Idea: Reliance Jio gained over 79 lakh mobile users in March, comfortably surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday. Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh wireless users, and interestingly Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March.

PNB Housing Finance: In a rare regulatory move, Sebi has restrained PNB Housing Finance from going ahead with shareholders' voting on the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-deal with Carlyle group and directed the company to carry out the valuation process as per the relevant legal provisions.

NTPC: The company posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,649.49 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was Rs 1,629.86 crore.

UCO Bank:The lender said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore as tier-II capital.

Reliance Home Finance: Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for Reliance Home Finance (RHF) with about Rs 2,900 crore offer. Sources said lenders led by Bank of Baroda would receive Rs 2,587 crore or 90 per cent upfront and the remaining Rs 300 crore within a year.

Centrum Capital: Diversified financial services player Centrum Group on Friday said it has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take over the troubled cooperative lender PMC Bank and re-launch it as a small finance bank.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led firm has emerged as successful bidder for a coal block in Odisha which was put for re-bid in the second attempt of auction of blocks for commercial mining.

Karnataka Bank: Private sector Karnataka Bank has declared accounts of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance a fruad with combined loan outstandings of over Rs 160 crore to the lender.

HDFC Bank: The private lender said its board has given its approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). That apart, the company board has declared a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year ended March 2021.

Srei Infra Finance: Srei Equipment Finance, subsdiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, on Saturday said it has received investment interest of Rs 2,000 crore from US-based Arena Investors LP (Arena) led consortium. A day earlier, the company had received a Rs 2,200 crore investment proposal from Singapore based Makara Capital Partners Pte Ltd (Makara).

Alkem Laboratories: The company said the US health regulator has issued two observations after inspection of its St Louis-based manufacturing facility.

Adani Power: The firm has emerged as the successful bidder for Essar Power's 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. The Adani Power bid for the project has been approved by a committee of creditors.

ICICI Bank: S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it has revised the rating outlook on Ltd to stable from negative on grounds that the lender will benefit from the sale of stake in subsidiaries.

NBCC (India): The company has awarded the work order for construction of residential towers and civic amenities at Karkardooma in New Delhi on TOD Norms, EPC mode to NCC Ltd at their quoted price of Rs 859.84 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Crisil has downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company from AA/Negative to AA-/Negative. The rating on the short-term facilities has been reaffirmed at A1+.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company has commissioned 8 MW power plant at Mundra, in Gujarat.