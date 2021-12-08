Stocks to Watch: RIL, SpiceJet, Rolta, Jindal Steel, banks, airline stocks

The may look to extend gains at the opening bell given the positive overseas cues. However, the market trend will largely be dictated by Reliance and the outcome. Rate sensitive stocks are likely to be in focus. As of 07:15 AM, the SGX December Nifty futures were quoted at 17,314, up 70-odd points. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Reliance (RIL): The Mukesh Ambani-led company has firmed up its first investment in West Asia with Abu Dhabi Chemical Derivatives Company RSC (trading as TA’ZIZ). According to a statement released by RIL the two companies have agreed to launch TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, a chemical production partnership, with an investment of more than $2 billion, at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. READ MORE



Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY22, and the record date for the same is December 15. The total payout would be Rs 7,605.57 crore.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airline has expressed hope for a favourable outcome in its proposed appeal against a winding up petition ordered by the Madras High Court. The High Court on Monday ordered winding up of the airline on a petition filed by Credit Suisse over unpaid dues of $24 million. The court also directed an official liquidator to take over the assets of the airline. The order was subsequently stayed for three weeks following a plea by the airline and on the condition that it deposits $5 million with the court within two weeks. READ MORE



Continuing on the recovery path, domestic air passenger traffic crossed the 10-million mark in November for the first time since the pandemic hit the aviation industry in March 2020, but the coronavirus' new variant Omicron has the potential to spoil the party, according to rating agency ICRA. READ MORE The company’s board has approved a proposal for monetization by securitization through bidding process of Return on Equity (RoE) of Chamera-1 Power Station (3X 180 MW), Himachal Pradesh and further to monetize the RoE of one or more power stations for 05/ 10/ 15 years in one go or roll over.

Jindal Steel & Power: The company informed BSE, that steel production in November 2021 increased by 10 per cent YoY to 6.74 lakh tones as compared to 6.14 lakh tones in the previous year. Sales, however, were lower by 5 per cent YoY at 5.39 lakh tones.

Brightcom Group: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Vuchi Media, operating under the brand name MediaMint.

Rolta: The company is scheduled to announce its earnings numbers today.

Integra Garments & Textiles: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 22 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock in F&O ban today.