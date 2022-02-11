Stocks to Watch: RIL, Zomato, M&M, Hindalco, Bharat Forge, MRF, Hero Moto

The key benchmark indices are likely to take start trade on a bearish note following a sell-off on the Wall Street amid fears of higher-than-expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve post record inflation data. As of 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,425, indicating a significant gap-down of 150-odd points at the opening bell for the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Friday.

Earnings Watch: Allcargo Logistics, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals, Archies, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Hindusthan, Balaji Telefilms, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Divis Labs, Eros Media, Excel Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, IDFC, India Cements, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jet Airways, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kapataru Power Transmission, KMC Speciality Hospitals, Mangalam Cement, Mirza International, Motherson Sumi Systems, Mukta Arts, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Noida Toll, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Religare Enterprises, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Tv Today, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas and Va Tech Wabag are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

(RIL): The Mukesh Ambani-led company plans to build its own drone business which includes expanding manufacturing capacity five-fold, participating in the new drone production linked incentive scheme, and experimenting with limited logistics payloads to deliver goods. The drone business is being carried out through a Bangalore-based start up, Asteria Aerospace, in which the company has taken a majority stake. READ MORE



Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M): The auto maker’s (standalone) net profit jumped 2.5 times YoY in the December quarter (Q3). It was aided by a low base as the company had reported an impairment worth Rs 1,214 crore for certain long term assets in the year-ago quarter. Net sales increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 15,239 crore. A higher contribution of pricier models in the sales mix (auto business) bumped up the average realisations. READ MORE



The food delivery giant managed to narrow its net loss by 81 per cent YoY to Rs 66 crore in the December 2021 quarter (Q3). Meanwhile, its revenue rose 86 per cent YoY to Rs 1,112 crore in Q3. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 9 per cent, whereas net loss slimmed by 85 per cent from Rs 430 crore in Q2. According to reports, the foodtech major is planning to offer its own “buy now, pay later” service. READ MORE The Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship company reported a 95.7 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net at Rs 3,675 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total income grew 44 per cent to Rs 50,272 crore. The results were driven by positive macros and focus on downstream value-added products along with better operating efficiencies, said the company in a release. READ MORE The two-wheeler major reported a 31.6 per cent YoY decline in Q3 consolidated net at Rs 704.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 1,029.17 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,133.30 crore from Rs 10,032.61 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 60 per share.

MRF: Tyre manufacturing major posted 71 per cent YoY dip in net profit during Q3FY22 to Rs 149 crore from Rs 521 crore in Q3FY21. The company's revenue from operations however grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,920 crore. READ MORE



Strides Pharma: The company registered a net loss of Rs 122 crore in the December 2021 quarter (Q3), compared to a net profit of Rs 378 crore in the year ago period. Total income dropped 5 per cent YoY to Rs 794 crore.

R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director and CEO, said, “In Q3, while we have delivered an 8 per cent sequential revenue growth for our business, operating leverage continues to be subdued. Our US business has returned to growth after two quarters of decline, growing 13 per cent sequentially to $38 million in Q3”. READ MORE



Whirlpool of India: The company reported 38.1 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net at Rs 44.19 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on account of lower demand and input cost inflation. However, revenue from operations was up at 3.2 per cent YoY at Rs 1,541.95 crore.

Bharat Forge: The components major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 422 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 210.45 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Total income jumped 39 per cent YoY to Rs 2,394.69 crore.

Sundram Fasteners: The TVS Group company posted a 24 per cent YoY dip in consolidated net profit of Rs 110 crore for Q3FY22 as against Rs 110 crore in Q3Fy21. Revenue from operations, however, were up 9 per cent YoY at Rs 1,208 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported 11 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 888 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Consolidated net sales grew by 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,816 crore.

Quess Corp: The company’s consolidated net profit soared 80.5 per cent YoY to Rs 88.16 crore in Q3FY22 when compared with Rs 48.83 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose 30.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,687.85 crore.

Speciality Restaurants: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.16 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in Q3FY21. Total income increased by 52.3 per cent YoY to Rs 90.56 crore from Rs 59.48 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and SAIL are the only stocks in the F&O ban period on Friday.