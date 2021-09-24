Stocks to watch: Sansera Eng, Vedanta, Dish TV, Dilip Buildcon, IT stocks

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 32 points higher at 17,861 around 8.45 am, signalling a positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

New Listing: Sansera Engineerg will list its equity shares on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 744 per share.

IT stocks: has forecast to grow 12-15 per cent in fiscal year 2022, on top of the $50.5 billion revenue it achieved in the current fiscal. closed the record $59.3 billion for the full year, a 20 per cent increase in US dollars over full-year fiscal 2020 new bookings, as clients step up investments in technology to transform their business. Accenture, which follows the September to August fiscal year, grew 14 per cent in the year.

Vedanta: Mining giant on Thursday said it will delist its American depositary shares and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE. The company's board of directors has taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADS on the NYSE and the associated costs of maintaining the listing and related obligations.

Yes Bank, Dish TV: Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of India Ltd, has asked the satellite television service provider to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders and act on its recommendations to reconstitute the company's board. This follows postponing the annual general meeting that was scheduled on September 27.

Adani Enterprises: The company announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm 'Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd' (ADLPL). ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Coal India, NTPC: State-owned CIL on Thursday said its subsidiary Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has joined hands with power major NTPC to install a 50 MW solar power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Jubilant Foodworks: The quick service restaurants operator and master franchise of brands such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Thursday said it has acquired 25 per cent stake in Gurugram-based nutrition company Wellversed Health. The company would invest Rs 10 crore in Wellversed in two tranches.

Dilip Buildcon: Supreme Court confirmed appointment of & VPR Mining Infrastructure, as the mine developer cum operator, by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.



Globus Spirits: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the scheme of amalgamation between Unibev and Globus Spirits.

IndusInd Bank: The bank has acquired 50 lakh shares, 4.79 per cent of paid-up equity share capital, of Mcleod Russel India after invocation of pledge.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: ICRA has upgraded the rating of the long-term bank facilities of the company to A+/Stable from A-/Stable and short-term facilities to A1 from A2+.

PVR: CRISIL Ratings has downgraded the long-term rating of bank loan facilities of the company to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative and short-term rating to A1 from A1+.