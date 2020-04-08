Stocks to watch: SBI, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Deepak Nitrite, Hero Moto

At 08:14 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 163 points or 1.84 per cent lower at 8,712.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

SBI: India's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Tuesday slashed the marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points across all tenors, a move that followed on the heels of RBI rate cut to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Aurobindo Pharma: A class action suit has been filed against Aurobindo Pharma and Emcure Pharmaceuticals in a Florida court for allegedly concealing information about cancer-causing agent, N- nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) presence in metformin medicine.

IndusInd Bank: NSE bulk deal data shows Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 53,83,066 shares of the bank at an average price of Rs 367.

Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Wipro: The IT company said it will declare financial results of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on April 15.

Deepak Nitrite: The company commenced production of 2 Ethyl Hexyl Nitrate (2EHN) at its Nandesari, Vadodara, Gujarat facility effective 6 April 2020.

The company has secured five-year 4.5 Million Bahraini Dinar (approx. 900 Million INR) order from Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (‘MoW’) in Kingdom of Bahrain towards Operation, Maintenance and Management of the Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (‘STP’) and Long Sea Outfall for a period of 5 years.

JSW Energy: Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd by JSW Energy.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced that based on the Government directives to prevent and contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to ensure the health and safety of employees, the Company had extended its support to the lock down initiative taken by Central/State Government authorities in various states/districts across India.





