Stocks to watch: SBI Card, Adani Ports, Cadila Healthcare, HCL Tech, AU SFB

Nifty futures on SGX were up 68 points at 17,442 around 8.33 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session on Dalal Street:

SBI Card: Private equity firm Carlyle Group will divest 3.4 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services on Tuesday through a block trade. According to a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard , CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle, has put on the block 32 million shares in the price band of Rs 1,021–Rs 1,072.3 per share. READ MORE

State Bank of India (SBI): India’s largest PSU bank said that it will support Tata group’s bid for soon-to-be-privatised Air India by subscribing to Tata Sons debentures or some other alternative. READ MORE

AGC Networks: IT company AGC Networks on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Essar Group's Anshuman Ruia as executive director of the company. At present, Ruia is leading Essar's investment in asset-light, new age businesses in the technology and fintech domains.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday announced a partnership with Visa for credit card issuances, in line with peers who are signing up with the payments major after a regulatory ban on Mastercard.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender on Monday said it has issued over 40,000 credit cards since its launch a few months back, and more than half of them are first time users. The Jaipur based lender said it is the first SFB to enter semi-urban and rural areas with its own credit cards.

Texmaco Rail: Texmaco Rail & Engineering, the flagship company of the Adventz Group, said it plans to diversify into the services segment, primarily in areas like track maintenance, and expand in rail signalling. As part of its diversification and expansion, Texmaco is looking forward to making its presence in the services segment.

Cadila Healthcare: The pharma major said its subsidiary has inked a pact with Integrace Pvt Ltd to sell two brands -- Mifegest and Cytolog. Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has inked the agreement with Integrace, a part of the portfolio companies of private equity firm True North.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) collected nearly Rs 170 crore by levying charges on customers for not maintaining the required minimum balance in their accounts during 2020-21, according to RTI information. The lender's revenue earned from such charges stood at Rs 286.24 crore in 2019-20.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The Competition Commission of India has approved proposed acquisition of 10.40 per cent equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by the company.

HCL Technologies: The company announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems, and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market.

Action Construction Equipment: The company launched its QIP on Monday. The floor price of Rs 254.55 per equity share is at a premium of 2.62 per cent to Monday closing price. The board will meet on September 23 to approve issue price.

Glenmark Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, used on skin to Treat acne.

Kitex Garments: The company has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Government for investing Rs 2,406 crore in Telangana.

The Mandhana Retail Ventures: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold additional 98,094 equity shares in the company on September 17 and September 20, reducing shareholding to 10.32 percent from 10.77 percent earlier.