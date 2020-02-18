Stocks to watch: SBI, RIL, Network18, Voda Idea, DHFL, Avenue Supermarts

At 08:34 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29.50 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 12,043.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -



SBI: SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card unit of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has received regulator Sebi's go ahead to float an initial public offering.



JSW Energy will acquire GMR’s Kamalanga power project (1,050 Mw) in Odisha for Rs 5,321 crore. In a notice to exchanges, JSW said it had entered into a ‘share purchase agreement’ with GMR Energy for acquiring 100 per cent shares in its subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy.

RIL, Network18: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said it was consolidating its media and distribution business spread across multiple entities into Network18. This will pave the way for a Rs 8,000-crore company, second only to Star India, now acquired by Disney, which remains the largest media company in the country with revenue of Rs 12,341 crore (in 2018-19). READ MORE

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: In a day of twists and turns, the government received Rs 14,697 crore from three companies out of the telecom sector’s total dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) estimated at Rs 1.47 trillion, even as the Supreme Court dismissed Vodafone Idea’s plea seeking relief from revocation of its bank guarantee. READ MORE



Besides, the UTI Mutual Fund (MF) and Nippon India MF has decided to create side-pockets or separate portfolios in their schemes holding the stressed debt paper of Vodafone Idea, which was downgraded to below-investment grade on Monday by Care Rating.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company plans to open more than 500 outlets this year, nearly three times its average annual expansion, according to a report by The Economic Times.

DHFL: Several local and foreign financial institutions are among 24 companies — including Aion Capital, KKR Credit Advisors, Blackstone, Adani Capital, and Hero Fincorp — to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs) for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Avenue Supermarts: The retail portion of Avenue Supermarts' offer for sale (OFS) was almost fully subscribed on Monday. The offer got bids for 1.45 million shares or 0.98 per cent from retail investors on Monday as against 1.48 million shares on offer.