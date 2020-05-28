Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, TVS Motor, SBI, Lupin, USL, Adani Power, Ceat

At 08:51 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24.40 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 9,335.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 577 crore for the March quarter. This was below the consensus estimate of Rs 1,361 crore, caused by multiple one-offs and lower other income.

United Spirits: Net profit of United Spirits declined 52.52 per cent to Rs 58.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.00 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings today: A total of 24 companies, including TVS Motor, Lupin, Ceat, Muthoot Finance, and Federal Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results later in the day.

Future Retail: Debt-ridden Future Retail on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 650 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to pare debt.

SBI: State Bank of India will extend by three months the moratorium on term loan EMIs without waiting for customers request, said the lender in a statement on Wednesday.

Adani Power on Wednesday said Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved setting up of a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The non-banking financial player on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,225 crore equity capital from Brookfield, an alternative asset manager.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported came in Rs 146.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 202.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Vedanta: India Ratings and Research has downgraded Vedanta’s long-term issuer tating to ‘IND AA-’ from ‘IND AA’. The Outlook is Negative. The downgrade reflects likely deterioration in company’s credit profile following a substantial decline in economic activity due to the Covid-19-related lockdown, with the balance sheet leverage remaining elevated in both financial years 2020 and 2021.

Oil India: The company said that on Wednesday, the producing well of Baghjan 5 under Baghjan Oilfield of Oil India in Tinsukia district (Assam) suddenly became very active while work over operations were on.