Stocks to watch: Tata Comm, Adani Ports, AU Small Fin, Nippon Life India

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.47 per cent higher at 15,020, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Tata Communication: Offer for sale (OFS) to divest government’s shareholding in will open Tuesday for institutional investors. The government will sell its 10 per cent stake held in erstwhile VSNL, with an option to sell an additional 6.12 per cent stake. The floor price has been set at Rs 1,161, a 9.8 per cent discount to Monday's closing price.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender has raised Rs 625.50 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

Adani Ports: The company will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.

IndiGrid Investments: The board of IndiGrid Investment Managers will meet on Tuesday to decide on a proposal related to raising Rs 1,500 crore through a rights issue.

Nippon Life India: Nippon Life India Asset Management said it has re-appointed Sundeep Sikka as executive director and CEO for another five years. The appointment, with effect from April 22, 2021, is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

GAIL: The government is not considering any proposal to bifurcate state-owned gas utility GAIL (India), and the company is focused on building pipelines to connect gas sources to consumers to accelerate gas usage, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Sintex Industries: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on Monday, directed the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT to decide within a week whether to admit or reject an insolvency plea filed against Sintex Industries by Punjab National Bank.

Network 18 Media: The company has settled a case with Sebi, pertaining to alleged failure to disclose Independent Media Trust (IMT) as a promoter in the draft papers for the rights issue, after paying Rs 1.56 crore towards settlement charges.

Gateway Distriparks: The company along with its subsidiaries -- Rail Freight and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd -- have filed an application for amalgamation before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

NIIT: NIIT (USA) Inc, a US subsidiary of the company, has signed a managed services agreement with a US-based financial services organisation (an existing client) to provide a range of learning services.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The board of directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments and other promoters reduced stake in the company to 3.90 per cent from 3.98 per cent via open market transaction.

Godrej Properties: The company has approved closure of its QIP issue. The issue price has been set at Rs 1,450 per equity share which is at a 4.19 per cent discount to the floor price of the QIP.

HFCL: The company will acquire up to 50 per cent stake in Nimpaa, keeping in line with thrust on addition of new telecom network products in the field of communications, specifically aramid reinforced plastic (ARP) rods.

Astron Paper & Board Mill: The company said Parth Patel has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 20, 2021.