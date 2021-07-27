Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, L&T, IndiGo, Just Dial, HUDCO, Axis Bank, DRL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were up 45 points at 15,866, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Analysts expect IndiGo's net loss to come in anywhere between 2,500-2,700 crore as air traffic remained muted amid the second wave of Covid-19, oil prices rose, and the rupee depreciated sequentially during Q1FY22. READ HERE

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank's net profit is estimated between Rs 900-1,200 crore. However, the bank's credit cost may remain elevated due to higher fresh NPA/restructuring and additional provisioning.

Tata Motors: The company's consolidated net loss narrowed both on a sequential and year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 4,451 crore, but it was more than Street's expectations. The auto major had reported a loss of Rs 8,438 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY21) and Rs 7,605 crore loss in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) parent company reiterated that global chip shortages, uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus variants and commodity inflation would impact business in the short term. READ HERE

L&T: (L&T) reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,174 crore in the June quarter, up nearly four times from the same period last year on the back of increased revenues. It had reported a bottomline of Rs 303 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s topline in the period under review stood at Rs 29,334.73 crore, up 38% from the same period last year. READ MORE

Axis Bank: The private sector lender posted a standalone profit of Rs 2,160.15 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, thereby rising 94.2% YoY due to low base. Net interest income grew by 11.1% YoY to Rs 7,760.27 crore in Q1FY22.

HUDCO: The government will sell an 8% stake in Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) through an offer for sale (OFS), and is expected to mop up about Rs 721 crore from the transaction. The OFS would open for non-retail investors on Tuesday and for retail investors on Wednesday.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led company reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,280 crore for the April-June quarter, boosted by higher income.

Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB: The board of directors and shareholders of Equitas Holdings Ltd (EHL) and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday approved the amalgamation scheme of the two companies. The share exchange ratio would result into each shareholder of the transferor company, EHL, getting 226 equity shares of the transferee company, ESFB, for every 100 shares held by them in the holding company.

Zensar Technologies: The company posted a 38.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 101 crore for the June 2021 quarter. Operating revenue fell 1.2 per cent YoY to Rs 936.8 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 948.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma: Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 9.24 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 648.59 crore for the same period a year ago.

Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures' open offer for the shareholders of Just Dial to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in the company will commence on September 13 and close on September 24, according to a regulatory filing.

Jindal Stainless: The companty returned to black in the April-June quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 271.42 crore on the back of a significant rise in income. The stainless steel maker also announced a Rs 2,150 crore investment plan to double the capacity of its Jajpur unit to 2.10 MTPA, to cater to the future growth in domestic as well as international

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday said it has got a licence from US-based Adagio Therapeutics for an antibody therapy to treat and prevent COVID-19, for India and select

DLF: Realty major DLF reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period. The company announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

Wipro: 4baseCare, a precision oncology company in India, and IT services major Wipro on Monday announced their collaboration to develop precision oncology solutions that will improve the affordability and timely availability of gene testing reports for cancer patients.

SBI Life: SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) reported a 43 per cent YoY slump in its net profit to Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended in June hit by higher claim payouts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Alembic Pharma: Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 45.42 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 164.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,326 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,341 crore for the same period a year ago.

IDFC First Bank: The lender will consider raising funds in July 31 meeting.

Welspun Enterprises: The board approved raising of funds through private placement of securities.

Minda Industries: The board approved raising up to Rs 700 crore through issue of securities.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto has reached an agreement its Austrian partner Pierer Industrie AG for simplifying their shareholding pattern in premium bike maker KTM through a two-step transfer of their stakes to a new holding company.

Prataap Snacks: The commercial production at newly set up unit at Howrah, West Bengal, commenced on July 26. The unit has been set up for production of extruded snacks, pellets and other snacks with a capacity of about 6,000 MT per annum.