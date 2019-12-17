Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Vedanta, Maruti, Cipla, PSBs, STFC, UCO Bank

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 12,104, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

SBI, other PSBs: State Bank of India (SBI) and other public sector banks have decided to lend Rs 4,000 crore to Patanjali Ayurved for the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, which was facing bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. READ MORE

UCO Bank: UCO Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. "Our bank has issued and allotted this day 9.71 per cent unsecured rated listed redeemable non-convertible fully paid up Basel III complaint tier II bonds aggregating to Rs 500 crore," the bank said.



NIIT Tech: The company's board to meet on December 23 to consider buyback of shares.



Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said its joint venture with BP will retail fuel under the Jio-BP brand name. The two companies entered into an agreement for forming the joint venture on Monday, RIL said in a statement.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said the company is planning to invest around Rs 60,000 crore in the next 2-3 years. The company is also eyeing a top line of USD 30-40 billion and a bottom line of USD 10 million in 4-5 years, Agarwal said at the India Economic Conclave 2019. READ MORE



Tata Motors: The auto major is in talks with a couple of Chinese automobile companies for a tie-up for its passenger vehicles business, business daily Mint reported citing sources.

Cipla: Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd on Monday said it has acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov for anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin for the Indian market from Novartis.

Maruti: As per reports, global brokerage firm Bofa-ML has upgraded the stock to 'buy' with the target price of Rs 8,650.

Shriram Transport Finance: S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook to 'Negative' on Weaker Economic Conditions from 'Stable'.



