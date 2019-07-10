Stocks to watch: TCS, IndiGo, Manpasand Beverages, GTPL Hathway, BHEL, KRBL

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 0.50 points higher at 11,562 indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at some of the counters that are expected to trade actively in today's session -

TCS: TCS on Tuesday announced it posted a net profit of Rs 8,131 crore, a 10.8 per cent rise over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, the company’s revenue in dollar terms missed the street estimates while a stronger rupee ate into its operating margins. READ MORE

IndiGo: The airline is facing its worst crisis as promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal have made serious allegations against each other on corporate governance, forcing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to intervene. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Manpasand Beverages: Mehra Goel & Co, the statutory auditor to Manpasand Beverages, has resigned from the company. Mehra Goel & Co. is the second auditor to quit the firm in little over a year.

Earnings Today: GTPL Hathway, Himachal Futuristic Communications, and Inditalia Refcon are slated to announce their Q1FY20 results today.





KRBL: Icra has revised long-term rating bank facilities to [ICRA]AA- from [ICRA]AA. It has also

Reliance Communications: A probe commissioned by SBI has flagged transactions worth Rs 5,500 crore in the books of Reliance Communications and two other group companies, said a report by The Economic Times.

BHEL: SJVN has entered into a MoU with Bharat Heavy Electrical for development of solar power projects in India. This apart, BHEL and CONCOR have signed agreement to form Joint Working Group (JWG) to establish Rail Based Logistics Terminal at Haridwar.