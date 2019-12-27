Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, OMCs, ICRA, CARE, Gujarat Gas, Can Fin Homes

At 08:28 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.50 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 12,228, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

IT companies: Shares of IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Infosys, Cyient, and L&T Technology Services may remain in focus today as, according to a report, IT outsourcing contracts of more than $1 billion currently executed by Indian companies are at risk of termination because Boeing has halted the production of its flagship Boeing 737 Max jets with effect from January. READ MORE

ICRA, CARE Ratings: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has slapped a penalty of ~25 lakh each on credit rating agencies CARE and ICRA for violation of the Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations pertaining to assigning of rating to various non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of IL&FS.

Oil-linked stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), aviation, paint, and tyre companies may remain in focus as the oil prices on Thursday gained the most since September on hopes of US-China trade pact and a report showing lower US crude inventories.

Gujarat Gas: Crisil has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) to AA-plus with a stable outlook from AA-positive.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Care Ratings has downgraded long- and short-term bank facilities of HAL worth Rs 7,300 crore to AA+ with a stable outlook.

Can Fin Homes: CARE Ratings (CARE) has reviewed the ratings of NCDs aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore and has affirmed the rating "CARE AAA (Triple A) (Credit watch with developing implications).