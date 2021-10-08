Stocks to watch: TCS, Ratnamani Metals, IndiGo, JSW Energy, Oberoi Realty

Nifty futures on SGX were up 44 points at 17,859 around 8.45 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Friday. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

TCS: Most brokerages are pencilling in double-digit growth in net profit and revenue for TCS, led by improvement in demand from BFSI, healthcare and retail, acceleration in digital technologies and ramp-up of deals along with recovery from the India market. Furthermore, persistent market share loss of key players such as Capgemini and Cognizant is also expected to directly benefit

ZEEL: As the feud continues between Zee and Invesco, appellate body NCLAT on Thursday directed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to give reasonable opportunity to the media major to reply to Invesco's plea for holding a meeting of shareholders, and also remarked that the tribunal made an "error" by not providing sufficient response time.



Rate sensitive stocks: Expect rate-sensitives like auto, banks and real-estate shares to be in focus on Friday on account of RBI policy outcome.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Ga­n­gwal has moved Delhi High Court to enforce an arbitration order of the London Court of International Arbitration. Sources said the order had mandated relief in terms of the shareholders' agreement, whi­ch gives greater control to co-promoter Rahul Bhatia and puts restrictions on transferring shares.

Oberoi Realty: The company reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 828.52 crore for the quarter ended September on improved housing demand driven by low mortgage rates. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 327.30 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has launched an all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve bike priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

JSW Energy: The company has entered into a contract with GE Renewable Energy for the supply of 810 MW wind turbines. It said the supply of 810 MW onshore wind turbines is for its under-construction pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects in India.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The company has received a new order of Rs 98 crore for the supply of carbon steel pipes from the domestic oil and gas sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has signed new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL Limited, Bhilad for sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Vishvaraj Infrastructure, to sell and transfer the entire equity shareholding held by the company in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road (WBCTRL).

The Mandhana Retail Ventures: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions during October 5-7, reducing shareholding to 2.40 per cent from 6.26 per cent earlier.