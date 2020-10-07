Stocks to watch: TCS, SBI, RIL, Bajaj Finance, Dixon Tech, PSP Projects

At 08:39 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17.9 points, or 0.15 per cent higher at 11,690.20, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

TCS: The IT major is slated to announce its September quarter results later in the day. The company will also consider share buyback today.

Earnings today: Besides TCS, Majesco, MIC Electronics, Unity Infraprojects and Zee Learn are also scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

SBI: The government on Tuesday appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, for three years, effective Wednesday.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday said that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) would invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) for a 1.2-per cent stake.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance will continue to provisioning for the coronavirus pandemic in Q2 FY21 to strengthen its balance sheet, the company said on Tuesday. The lender, in Q1FY21, took an additional contingency provision of Rs 1,450 crore for the pandemic, taking the total amount to Rs 2,350 crore as of June 30.

Dixon Technologies: As per reports, the company's arm Padget Electronics has been chosen as the domestic mobile phone manufacturing partner in the Production Linked Scheme.

Raymond: The company said that CARE Ratings has revised its long-term bank facilities to CARE AA from CARE AA-.

PSP Projects: The company informed that the tender for EPC Design and Build Construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gujarat has been cancelled by the tender inviting authority.