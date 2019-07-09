Stocks to watch: TCS, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Mindtree, RIL

At 08:30 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19.50 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 11,549 indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at some of the counters that are expected to trade actively in today's session -

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is slated to announce its financial results for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Tuesday. It is likely to post revenue growth of 2.8 per cent - 3 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Voltas: Voltas has announced its partnership with Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) to manufacture and sell 5-star rated Inverter Air Conditioners.

Bajaj Finance, Titan: Both Titan and Bajaj Finance have warned of tough conditions in the first quarter ended June as spending takes a hit.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has increased prices of its two wheelers by 1% with immediate effect on July 8th.

Mindtree: After Mindtree lost close to a quarter of its market capitalisation in two trading sessions, L&T said that Mindtree would continue to run as an independent entity and there would be no alteration of positions at the Bengaluru-headquartered information technology (IT) services firm.

NHPC: The company in its BSE filing informed that its Unit 1&3 of Baira Suil Power Station has started electricity generation.

Meghmani Organics: Meghmani Organics announced that its subsidiary, Meghmani Finechem has completed installation of Chlormethane (CMS) project with capacity of 40,000 MTs per annum in the existing Caustic Chlorine complex situated at GIDC Dahej in Gujarat.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Monday said it has tied up with Turkish textile manufacturer Kivanc Tekstil to manufacture and market its sustainable and eco-friendly fabric brand R|Elan's GreenGold fabric in Turkey.



Fortis Healthcare: The company on Monday said it has received shareholders' nod for offloading its stake in Medical and Surgical Centre.