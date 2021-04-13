Stocks to watch: TCS, Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, NBCC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 29 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 14,388 around 8.30 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

TCS: The IT major's net profit for the March quarter rose 14.9% year-on-year (YoY) and 6.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,246 crore. Meanwhile, the revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 43,705 crore, up 5.9 per cent YoY and 4.2 per cent QoQ. The biggest takeaway from the Q4 numbers was the order book at $9.2 billion, the highest ever reported by in a quarter since the company started reporting this metric. READ MORE

Yes Bank: Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on in the matter of misselling the lender's AT-1 bonds few years ago. Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the Managing Director of Yes Bank, Rs 50 lakh each on Ashish Nasa and Jasjit Singh Banga, who were part of the bank's private wealth management team at the time of violation.

Bandhan Bank: The lender said it has witnessed a 21 per cent yearly growth in loans and advances to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021. The bank's loans and advances stood at Rs 71,846 crore as on March 31, 2020. Total deposits of grew by 37 per cent YoY to Rs 77,972 crore as against Rs 57,082 crore during the reported period.

March quarter earnings: Alliance Integrated Metaliks and Pulsar International are scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today, while Infosys, Jyoti Structures, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tata Metaliks are set to release quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

Muthoot Finance: The board of Muthoot Finance approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.

Hindustan Copper: The company closed its QIP and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue.

Magma Fincorp: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved acquisition of majority shareholding in Magma Fincorp Ltd by Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings and two other individuals.

Prabhat Dairy: Prabhat Dairy will be delisted from BSE and NSE on April 30, while trading in its equity shares will be discontinued from April 23, the exchanges said. This comes after the company complied with the formalities for voluntary delisting of equity shares.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Housing Finance and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company are to merge with L&T Finance, all wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company. The scheme of amalgamation is effective from April 12.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s AUM stood at Rs 7,274 crore as of March 31, 2021, a growth of 5.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). In FY21, the company maintained liquidity of Rs 1,469 crore and raised Rs 4,312 crore including direct assignment transactions of Rs 743 crore. Further, it completed the rights issue of Rs 120 crore to strengthen the capital base. Out of this, Rs 90 crore has already been

NBCC (India): The company said it has been awarded the work order for engagement as a project management consultant (PMC) for the construction of FCIL office building at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The project value is Rs 65.10 crore at a PMC fee of 7 per cent.

Power Mech Projects: CARE revised credit rating on company's long-term bank facilities to 'A-' from A, while maintaining stable outlook.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings: CARE assigned 'A-' rating (stable outlook) to company's long term bank facilities and 'A1' rating to short term bank facilities, which factored in company's plan to venture into real estate segment.