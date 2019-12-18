Stocks to watch: Telecom, HUL, L&T Fin, Goodyear India, PC Jeweller, Infy

At 08:36 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8.50 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 12,200.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the stop stocks that may remain in focus today -

HUL: Unilever, the world’s second-largest consumer goods company, has cut its sales guidance for calendar years 2019 and 2020 amid growth concerns in India, its largest market by volume and second-largest by value.



Infosys: Infosys, India's top IT major, has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle allegations of misclassification of foreign workers and tax fraud, officials announced Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Telecom operators will continue to pay 6 paise per minute for every outgoing call made to their competitors’ network till December 31, 2020, following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) decision announced on Tuesday.

Jet Airways, lenders: The committee of creditors (CoC) of beleaguered Jet Airways on Tuesday decided to call fresh expressions of interest (EoI) from prospective investors after two new entities expressed an interest in reviving the airline, sources privy to the matter said.

PC Jeweller: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed an order in the PC Jewellers insider trading case, demanding show-cause from those whom it identified to have benefitted from price-sensitive information pertaining to the company’s buyback announcement and its subsequent withdrawal

L&T Finance on Tuesday announced early closure of its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), garnering subscription of Rs Rs 15.03 billion. The company said tranche-I issue, which opened on December 16, has been oversubscribed and has received subscription amounting to Rs Rs 15.03 billion.

NBCC: Jaypee Infratech's financial creditors, including lenders and homebuyers, have approved the bid of state-owned NBCC to acquire the debt-laden realty firm under insolvency process, according to a PTI report.

NMDC: The Chhattisgarh government has extended leases of state-owned NMDC's four mines in the state, to avoid interruptions in iron ore supply to the steel sector.

Goodyear India said it has decided to close its manufacturing operations of the Plant situated at Ballabgarh, (District-Faridabad) Haryana, from December 21, 2019 to December 30, 2019 (both days inclusive) to align production in line with the market demand.