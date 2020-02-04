Stocks to watch: Titan, TCS, RIL, Bharti Airtel, PNB, Affle, Deepak Nitrite

At 08:39 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 11,743.50 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

TCS: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has bagged a $1.5 billion (about Rs 10,650 crore) contract from pharma company Walgreens Boots Alliance, spread over a period of 10 years.

Reliance Industries: The joint venture (JV) of Reliance Industries (RIL) and BP on Monday said it had completed the cessation of production at D1/D3 fields in the KG-D6 block.

Oil-linked stocks: Shares of paint, tyre, aviation and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to trade actively in today's trading session. Oil prices fell to the lowest in more than a year on Monday, dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus outbreak.

Earnings today: A total of 105 companies, including Bharti Airtel, Punjab National Bank (PNB), TVS Motor Company, Adani Ports, and Titan Company are scheduled to announce their December quarter results.

Affle (India): Digital advertisement firm Affle on Monday posted a 31.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore during the same period a year ago.

Deepak Nitrite: Chemicals maker Deepak Nitrite on Monday posted nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.71 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, on robust sales.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Corp on Monday reported nearly eight-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.48 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.