MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints firm start amid strong global cues, up 50pts
Business Standard

Stocks to Watch:TCS, Keystone Realtors, Tata Power, Biocon, HG Infra, Adani

Stocks to Watch: Keystone Realtors will debut on the BSE and NSE today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 541 per share

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to open higher on Thursday amid a decline in crude oil prices and dovish minutes of Fed's last meeting.

At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,336 levels, up 50 points.

Overnight in the US, markets closed higher with Nasdaq gaining 1 per cent as the US Fed minutes showed that officials reaffirmed more hikes but at a slower pace.

Asian indices also rose this morning with Nikkei up over 1 per cent and Hang Seng up 0.33 per cent.

That said, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

Keystone Realtors: The company will debut on the BSE and NSE today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 541 per share.

ACC: Adani group-owned ACC Cement on Wednesday said that its promoter entity, Ambuja Cements, had released the non-disposal undertaking (NDU) on shares of ACC. The company had created the NDU on over 93.9 million shares, or over a 50.05 per cent stake, in ACC in September. Read more

Tata Power: In a setback to Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the company’s challenge to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (MERC’s) decision to award a Rs 7,000-crore transmission project near Mumbai on a nomination basis to Adani Electricity. Read here

JSW Energy: Group company JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar) Ltd (JREVL) is raising a term loan of about Rs 3,900 crore to fund its project. The JSW group’s power business unit will also use the money to repay Letter of credit (LC) facilities at maturity. Read here

TCS: India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - and Bengaluru-headquartered ITI have submitted their bids for the 4G network roll-out for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). Read here

Adani group: The Adani group was courting sovereign wealth funds to raise roughly $5 billion in equity across its sprawling business empire and reduce leverage, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Biocon: Biocon has entered into a commercialization agreement with Zentiva in Europe for its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes will consider interim dividend in board meeting on November 28. It will also fix record date for payment of interim dividend, if any.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Life Insurance Corporation of India has picked additional 2 per cent stake in M&M Financial Services increasing the shareholding to 7.02 per cent.

Glenmark Pharma: Company informed that the US FDA has now issued a warning letter to the Goa (India) facility.

HG Infra: The firm has received a letter from Adani Road Transport Limited vide its email dated November 23, 2022 regarding declaration of appointed date by authority as November 03 for a project worth Rs 4970 crore.

SBI Card: Chief Risk Officer Aparna Kuppuswamy has resigned from the company.

PVR: NCLT will take the final call for Inox Leisure merger on December 15.

Stocks in F&O ban: PNB

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 08:15 IST

