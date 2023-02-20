Stocks to watch: HUL, United Breweries, Motherson, Sun Pharma, Paytm, Cipla

Equity benchmark indices are looking to open in green on Monday as indicated by the SGX Nifty, quoting at 17,970 levels, 30-odd points above Nifty’s Friday closing.

Globally, the US equity ended mixed on Friday. Dow Jones edged 0.4 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia were volatile this morning as China left its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.65 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively, for February.

Strait times, Nikkei and Hang Seng were flat, while the Shenzhen index and Strait times dropped 0.1-0.3 per cent.

Here are some out in trade today:





Hindustan Unilever: The comoany has signed an agreement to sell its atta and salt brands--Annapurna & Captain Cook--to Singapore-based Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products for Rs 60.4 cr.

Infosys: The IT services company has appointed Shaji Mathew as the group head of human resources with effect from March 22, 2023. Shaji will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023.



United Breweries: The Supreme Court admitted appeals against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order upholding the Rs 873-crore penalty imposed by CCI on (Rs 750 crore) and other beer makers and has stayed the proceedings to recover the penalty, subject to the beer makers depositing an additional 10 per cent of the penalty. The CCI, on September 24, 2021, imposed penalties of over Rs 873 crore on UBL, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.



Besides, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rishi Pardal has tendered his resignation.

Rejig in NSE indices: As part of the semi-annual rebalancing exercise, the NSE Indices has announced the addition and deletion of five stocks to the Nifty Next 50 index, while the composition of the Nifty50 index has been kept unchanged. Adani Wilmar has been included in Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, whereas Adani Power will be a part of Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices. ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries, Varun Beverages have been included in Nifty Next 50 index while Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis, have been excluded. All the changes in the indices will be effective from March 31.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The company announced it is buying SAS Autosystemtechnik (SAS), which manufactures auto cockpit modules, from French company Faurecia for Rs 4,790 crore. READ



Sun Pharma: The drugmaker will acquire up to 26 per cent stake in Agatsa Software for Rs 30 crore in two tranches. Agatsa is an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company. Sun Pharma will also acquire up to 27.39 per cent stake in Remidio Innovative Solutions, which provides products for early detection of eye diseases, for Rs 149.9 crore.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 1,947 crore.

Cipla: The US FDA has issued 8 observations in Form 483 for Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing facility. It had conducted good manufacturing practices inspection at the facility from February 6-17

RITES: The company has won a new order worth Rs 76.08 crore.

Marico: The company's board will meet on Feb 27 to consider and approve interim dividend for current fiscal.

KEC International: The company has won new orders worth Rs 3,023 crore.

Pennar Industries: The company bagged orders worth Rs 851 crore across its various business verticals.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems, Bharat Forge’s subsidiary has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls-Royce Marine, North America to develop naval propulsion systems including controllable pitch propellers and shafting systems.