Stocks to watch: Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, Paytm, ONGC, KEC International

today: A gap up open is likely for domestic on Tuesday amid strong global cues. At 7:40 am, the SGX quoted at 18,634 levels, up 137 points from spot Nifty’s close on Monday.



Globally, all major averages in the US clocked solid gains overnight as investors await inflation report. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent in trade.



Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, and Topix indices added up to 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng, Kospi, Kosdaq indices, on the other hand, lost up to 0.3 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here’s a list of stocks that may see action in Tuesday’s trade:



ICICI Bank: The private sector lender raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. While there are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, they are redeemable at the end of seven years. The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63 per cent payable annually and would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE. READ MORE

Dalmia Bharat: The company acquired cement assets of Jaypee Group’s flagship company Jaiprakash Associates and its associate firms for Rs 5,666 crore. The management said that the acquisition would help expand its footprint in the central region and emerge as a pan-India company with a capacity of 75 million tons by FY27. READ MORE

ONGC: The company plans to drill 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh - 50 in Godavari on-Land PML (Petroleum Mining Lease) Block of KG Basin during 2021-’28 and three in CD-ONHP-2020/1 (OALP-Vi) Block Of Cuddapah basin with an investment outlay of Rs 2,150 crore. READ MORE

Paytm: The company said that their loan disbursals reached an annualized run rate of around Rs 39,000 crore in November this year. Last month, the company had reported loan disbursals at an annualized run rate of around Rs 37,000 crore. The board will also meet on Tuesday, December 13, to mull share buyback proposal. READ MORE

Bank of Maharashtra: According to reports, the state-owned bank is likely to issue up to Rs 1,000 crore worth of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds in the coming days. The bonds, which are likely to have a call option after 5 years from allotment, have been rated AA by Acuite Rating and Infomerics Ratings. READ MORE

Steel stocks: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, and SAIL are likely to be in focus in Tuesday’s trade after they qualify under the PLI scheme of specialty steel. That apart, Gallant Metaliks, Shyam Metalics, Sunflag Iron and Steel, are few others who were selected to invest under the PLI scheme.



Route Mobile: The company’s wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, 365squared signed an exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation to provide artificial intelligence or machine learning based A2P SMS firewall solutions. The management asserted that the firewall solutions would minimize revenue leakages, eliminate grey routes for Uganda Telecom.



Maruti Suzuki: As part of its decarbonisation journey, the automaker showcased Wagon R flex fuel prototype model in New Delhi, which would run on any ethanol-petrol blend. The company has also developed engine management system strategies and emission control system, in order to comply with the BS6 Phase-II emission norms.



KEC International: The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across various businesses. It has bagged orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and USA. That apart, it has secured order to build a data centre in the hydrocarbon segment in India as well as for various types of cables in India and overseas.



BGR Energy: The company bagged orders from Indian Oil Corporation to construct civil and structural works in the Panipat Refinery Project Complex for Rs 330 crore, with the contract completion period of 18 months.



Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corporation, GNFC, and PNB were stocks banned in the F&O ban period on Tuesday, December 13.