Stocks to Watch: ITC, Zomato, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, Voltas, Telcos

The Sensex and Nifty are heading for a muted start on Tuesday tracking weakness in US equities the previous night, which declined up to 0.3 per cent.

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,320 level, down around 50 points from Nifty futures' Monday close.

That said, here are some stocks that will likely be on investors’ radar today:

Q1 Earnings: Bosch, Indus Towers, Siemens, Adani Green Energy, Bank of India, Voltas, Brigade Enterprises, Deepak Nitrite, Dhanuka Agritech, Dodla Dairy, Gateway Distriparks, Gati, Godrej Properties, Gravita India, JM Financial, Jubilant Pharmova, Lemon Tree Hotels, MOIL, and Paradeep Phosphates will be in focus ahead of their June quarter earnings on August 2. will release their today.

Zomato: Food aggregator reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23. Its losses eased on both year-on-year (YoY) and sequential bases. The company’s consolidated loss was Rs 359 crore in Q1FY22 and Rs 359.7 crore in Q4FY22. Read here

ITC: Cigarettes-to-hotels major on Monday reported a 33.98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit, which came in at Rs 4,389.76 crore, amid growth across segments. In the year-ago period, profit was Rs 3,276.48 crore. Net sales came in at Rs 18,353 crore, up 39.2 per cent YoY and well ahead of expectations. Read more

Telecom stocks: After seven days of bidding through 40 rounds, 5G spectrum auction has generated revenues of over Rs 1.5 trillion (Rs 150,173 crore to be precise). Reliance Jio was top of the charts, forking out more than double of Bharti Airtel at Rs 88,078 crore for 24,740 MHz of spectrum. But that includes the crucial 700 MHz band (considered key for 5G because of its coverage) apart from 1800 and the 5G bands of 3.3 GHz as well as 26 GHz. Read it here

Carborundum Universal: Murugappa Group company Carborundum Universal (Cumi) has posted a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Profit went up to Rs 85.99 crore compared to Rs 78.01 crore during the April-June quarter of 2021-22. Read more

Arvind: Leading textile manufacturer on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 101.62 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 11.42 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Arvind said in a regulatory filing. Read more

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company has reported a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. It had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago. The firm will also acquire 6.34 per cent additional stake in subsidiary Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy (Toscano) for Rs 7.66 cr, by Aug 31. After the acquisition, the company's stake in Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy will increase to 75.16 per cent.

The company has received Rs 180.48 crore from Mylan after it transferred Upjohn business (rimarily off-patent branded and generic established medicines business) comprising of six brands, which included Lyrica, Viagra, Celebrex, Amlogard, Daxid and Dilantin along with related business assets and liabilities to Mylan.

Castrol India: The company reported a 47.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 206.26 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 despite higher input cost, driven by strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew 40 per cent YoY to Rs 1,241.71 crore during the same period.

NMDC: The mineral producer recorded a monthly production of iron ore at 2.05 million tonnes in July 2022, declining from 3.06 million tonnes in July 2021 and sales dropped to 2.95 million tonnes from 3.29 million tonnes during the same period.

Eicher Motors: The company reported a 40 per cent rise in sales of commercial vehicles in July 2022 to 5,982 units compared to 4,271 units sold in same month last year, with domestic sales increasing 51 per cent to 5,360 units.But exports fell 22 per cent to 501 units in the same period.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company reported a 36.5 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 despite sharp increase in input cost, supported by operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 2,051.40 crore during the same period.

Escorts Kubota: The company has posted a 20.35 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 147.5 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a profit of Rs185.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2,014.9 crore in Q1FY23 against Rs 1,677 crore in the same period last year.

HeroMoto Corp: sold 445,580 units in July 2022 as against 454,398 units in July 2021, a marginal YoY growth of 1.9 per cent. Its motorcycle sales fell 0.7 per cent YoY to 421,288 units and scooter sales fell 19.8 per cent YoY to 24,292 units. The company exported 14,896 units, which were 40 per cent down.

TVS Motor Company: The company registered a growth of 13 percent in July 2022 with sales of 3.14 lakh units as against 2.78 lakh units sold in July 2021, with two-wheeler sales growing 14 percent to 2.62 lakh units and total exports rising 9% to 1.12 lakh units during the same period.

Thyrocare Technologies: The company has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profits at Rs 21.73 crore for Q1FY23, dented by lower top line and weak operating performance. Its revenue fell 22.4 per cent to Rs 127.8 crore during the same period.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the completion certificate for construction of eight lane carriageway in Rajasthan. The project has been declared fit for entry into operation on June 26, 2022.